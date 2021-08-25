Commentary: People's active participation helps contain COVID-19 epidemic in China

Xinhua) 09:26, August 25, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- China reported no new cases of locally-transmitted COVID-19 for Sunday and only one such case for Monday, marking a milestone in controlling the recent Delta variant infections.

In contrast to sustained and escalating outbreaks in some other countries, China's accomplishment in quickly containing the COVID-19 epidemic could not have come about without the confidence, cooperation, and contribution of the Chinese people.

The Chinese public have always been complying with the government's regulations and following its guidance to curb the spread of the virus, and their active reaction to the latest outbreak of the Delta variant reflects their confidence in and support for the country's anti-virus policies and strategies.

In regions where COVID-19 cases had emerged, people complied with the governments' regulations. They actively underwent several rounds of nucleic acid tests and followed social distancing measures, as demanded by the local governments.

After China initiated regular epidemic prevention and control, the effectiveness of the measures is highly dependent on the Chinese people's broad participation rather than just the work of a few government departments.

There are several reasons behind the Chinese people's willingness to actively cooperate with the government initiatives.

First, China's strategies intended to prevent COVID-19 resurgence are clear and specific enough for people to easily understand and to win their wholehearted support. The strategies included reducing infections to the utmost, treating as many COVID-19 patients as possible, and stopping virus transmission at the earliest possible time.

Second, Chinese people have a positive attitude toward the country's ability to deal with the pandemic and the measures their government has taken.

Chinese people's experience during the past few decades has convinced them that when calamities like earthquakes, floods and epidemics happen, they can always rely on their government.

Therefore, even when faced with the more contagious Delta variant, Chinese people are not unduly worried about or scared of the virus. They believe that the outbreak is controllable as long as everyone follows anti-epidemic measures.

Third, the Chinese people's right to information has been ensured as the government promptly publicizes information about the pandemic.

The use of big data, artificial intelligence, and other technologies in epidemiological investigations helps the public get access to the latest development of the pandemic as well as the best ways to stay away from the disease.

Last but not least, China's grassroots society has robust social management and public service systems. People know that they can live normal lives despite the implementation of preventative regulations because community workers are always there to help.

Moreover, a full-fledged e-commerce and more efficient logistics network are particularly helpful to ensure that people's daily life is not upended during a lockdown.

Today, Chinese people are striking a dynamic balance between coping with the pandemic and maintaining economic and social order. The experience they have gained over the past one and a half year will help them better deal with the Delta variant, and hopefully shed a light for other countries' fight against the disease.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)