Languages

Archive

Wednesday, August 25, 2021

Home>>

Frigate Anqing fires rocket-propelled depth charges in maritime training

(China Military Online) 08:18, August 25, 2021

A ship-borne helicopter attached to a destroyer flotilla with the navy under the PLA Northern Theater Command practices lifting off and landing on the flight deck of the guided-missile frigate Anqing during a maritime training exercise in late July, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Ma Yubin)


【1】【2】【3】

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories