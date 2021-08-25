Frigate Anqing fires rocket-propelled depth charges in maritime training

China Military Online) 08:18, August 25, 2021

A ship-borne helicopter attached to a destroyer flotilla with the navy under the PLA Northern Theater Command practices lifting off and landing on the flight deck of the guided-missile frigate Anqing during a maritime training exercise in late July, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Ma Yubin)

