Attack helicopters in low-altitude defense penetration in ZAPAD/INTERACTION-2021 exercise

China Military Online) 09:44, August 20, 2021

Transport helicopters fly at an extremely-low altitude before landing in the China-Russia joint military exercise ZAPAD/INTERACTION-2021 at a training base of the PLA Army in Qingtongxia City of West China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region from August 9 to 13, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Weidong)

