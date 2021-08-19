Naval aviation aircraft in flight training

August 19, 2021

A military aircraft attached to a naval aviation regiment under the PLA Eastern Theater Command spins its propellers and takes off for a flight training exercise in mid July, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Qiu Tongjun)

