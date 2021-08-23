Home>>
Three competitions of IAG 2021 kick off in Korla
(China Military Online) 15:39, August 23, 2021
The opening ceremony of three competitions of the International Army Games (IAG) 2021 is held at the "Suvorov Attack" competition venue in Korla, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on August 22, 2021. The picture shows the Chinese participating troops march past the reviewing stand at the ceremony. (Photo by Zhao Zhiyuan)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Taiwan defense authority’s special missile budget futile to change status quo, to bring trouble on island: experts
- Naval bombers taxi out for flight training
- Attack helicopters in low-altitude defense penetration in ZAPAD/INTERACTION-2021 exercise
- Naval aviation aircraft in flight training
- All Chinese teams arrive at venues of int'l army games
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.