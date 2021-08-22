Home>>
Naval bombers taxi out for flight training
(China Military Online) 13:18, August 22, 2021
A bomber attached to an aviation regiment of the PLA Navy takes off for a realistic round-the-clock flight training exercise on August 9, 2021. The training contains multiple subjects such as shock tactics against ground and sea targets, flight-refueling operations and so on. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yang Ling)
