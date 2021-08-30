Fighter jets take off for round-the-clock training

China Military Online) 09:12, August 30, 2021

Fighter jets attached to a naval aviation brigade under the PLA Southern Theater Command take off in formation for a round-the-clock flight training exercise on August17, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhuo Lingpeng)

