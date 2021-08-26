Home>>
Airmen load missiles onto launching truck
(China Military Online) 08:39, August 26, 2021
Airmen assigned to an air-defense brigade with the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command practice loading missiles onto a missile launching vehicle during a field training on August 11, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Pei Jun)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)
Photos
- Dance show saluting traditional culture of the Song Dynasty makes its debut
- Village in SW China’s Yunnan embraces prosperity through agricultural tourism
- Eighth birthday for pair of giant pandas celebrated in Haikou, Hainan province
- Olympic gold medalists portrayed in Shanxi artist’s polymer clay sculptures
Related Stories
- Type 055 large destroyer enters Sea of Japan, 'sends warning to militarists'
- Frigate Anqing fires rocket-propelled depth charges in maritime training
- Vietnamese military receives Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine from PLA
- Three competitions of IAG 2021 kick off in Korla
- Taiwan defense authority’s special missile budget futile to change status quo, to bring trouble on island: experts
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.