Airmen load missiles onto launching truck

China Military Online) 08:39, August 26, 2021

Airmen assigned to an air-defense brigade with the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command practice loading missiles onto a missile launching vehicle during a field training on August 11, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Pei Jun)

