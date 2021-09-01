Home>>
Amphibious armored vehicles make ways to beach-head
(China Military Online) 09:41, September 01, 2021
Soldiers assigned to a brigade of the army under the PLA Eastern Theater Command move forward for assault after disembarking from their amphibious infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) during a recent beach raid training exercise. The Army brigade has organized amphibious landing drills on subjects of landing craft ferrying, assault wave formation, beach-landing, obstacle breaking and so on. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zeng Bingyang)
