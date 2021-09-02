Languages

Thursday, September 02, 2021

Naval pilots conduct flight training

(China Military Online) 09:32, September 02, 2021

A fighter bomber attached to a naval aviation brigade under the PLA Northern Theater Command receives power-on inspections in its hangar after completing a recent round-the-clock flight training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yu Zhengqing and Zhang Qiang)


