Combined-arms brigade conducts landing training
(China Military Online) 09:29, September 08, 2021
A group of landing crafts attached to a combined-arms brigade of the army under the PLA Eastern Theater Command make their ways to the beach-head during the landing training on September 4, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Lai Qiaoquan)
