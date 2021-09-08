Combined-arms brigade conducts landing training

China Military Online) 09:29, September 08, 2021

A group of landing crafts attached to a combined-arms brigade of the army under the PLA Eastern Theater Command make their ways to the beach-head during the landing training on September 4, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Lai Qiaoquan)

