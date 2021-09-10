Special operations troops parachute in plateau area

China Military Online) 09:02, September 10, 2021

Troops assigned to a special operations brigade under the PLA Xinjiang Military Command conduct parachuting training in plateau area on August 31, 2021. This exercise effectively beefed up the troops' operation skills in plateau area. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Shan Chuangyang)

