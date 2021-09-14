Home>>
Military helicopters in defense penetration training
(China Military Online) 14:14, September 14, 2021
The military helicopters attached to an army aviation brigade under the PLA 72nd Group Army fly at an ultralow altitude in the valley during the defense penetration training on August 30, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Huanpeng)
