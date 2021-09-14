Home>>
Chinese soldiers build 1,000-meter pontoon bridge across Yangtze River in 28 minutes
(People's Daily App) 10:35, September 14, 2021
Nearly 3,000 Chinese soldiers from the People's Liberation Army (PLA) on Saturday built a 1,000-meter temporary pontoon bridge across the Yangtze River in 28 minutes during a test exercise in Chibi, Central China's Hubei Province.
Click on the video to see China Speed in action.
(Compiled by Zhu Yingqi and Lyu Xingke)
