Chinese soldiers build 1,000-meter pontoon bridge across Yangtze River in 28 minutes

(People's Daily App) 10:35, September 14, 2021

Nearly 3,000 Chinese soldiers from the People's Liberation Army (PLA) on Saturday built a 1,000-meter temporary pontoon bridge across the Yangtze River in 28 minutes during a test exercise in Chibi, Central China's Hubei Province.

