Amphibious assault vehicles in maritime training exercise

China Military Online) 09:01, September 13, 2021

The military helicopters and amphibious assault vehicles attached to a brigade of the army under the PLA Eastern Theater Command conduct coordination in a maritime training exercise on September 4, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xie Wenjian)

