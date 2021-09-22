Languages

Archive

Wednesday, September 22, 2021

Home>>

Fighter jets in round-the-clock live-fire training

(China Military Online) 08:27, September 22, 2021

A fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade under the PLA Navy roars into the sky during a round-the-clock live-fire training exercise in late August, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Tian Jianmin)


【1】【2】【3】

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories