Fighter jets in round-the-clock live-fire training
(China Military Online) 08:27, September 22, 2021
A fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade under the PLA Navy roars into the sky during a round-the-clock live-fire training exercise in late August, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Tian Jianmin)
