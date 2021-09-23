Saudi Hawks aerobatics show held at Um Ajlan Park in Riyadh

Xinhua) 14:40, September 23, 2021

Photo taken on Sept. 22, 2021 shows the Saudi Hawks aerobatics show at the Um Ajlan Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The airshow was held here on Wednesday and Thursday to celebrate the country's National Day. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

