Saudi Hawks aerobatics show held at Um Ajlan Park in Riyadh
(Xinhua) 14:40, September 23, 2021
Photo taken on Sept. 22, 2021 shows the Saudi Hawks aerobatics show at the Um Ajlan Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The airshow was held here on Wednesday and Thursday to celebrate the country's National Day. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)
