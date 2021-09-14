Home>>
Sivrihisar Airshow 2021 kicks off in Turkey
(Xinhua) 09:33, September 14, 2021
Aircraft perform during the Sivrihisar Airshow 2021 in Sivrihisar district of Eskisehir in Turkey, on Sept. 12, 2021. The Sivrihisar Airshow, which is organized annually by Sivrihisar Sportive Aviation Society, kicked off here on Sunday. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)
