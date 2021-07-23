Tokyo holds airshow ahead of opening ceremony of Olympic Games

Xinhua) 13:29, July 23, 2021

Aircraft of the Blue Impulse of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force participate in an airshow ahead of the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, on July 23, 2021. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Hongyu)