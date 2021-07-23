Home>>
Chinese players attend training session ahead of Tokyo Olympic Games
(Xinhua) 09:49, July 23, 2021
Xue Chen (L) of China attends a beach volleyball training session ahead of the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, July 22, 2021. (Xinhua/Li He)
