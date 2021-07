We Are China

In pics: athletes attend training session ahead of Tokyo Olympics

Xinhua) 16:43, July 22, 2021

Zeng Wenhui of China skateboarding team attends a training session at Ariake Urban Sports Park in Tokyo, Japan, July 22, 2021. (Xinhua/Xue Yubin)

