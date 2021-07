Novak Djokovic of Serbia attends training session prior to Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Xinhua) 12:26, July 22, 2021

Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts during a training session prior to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Tennis Park in Tokyo, Japan, on July 21, 2021. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

