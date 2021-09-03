Falcons up for sale at Saudi Falcons Club Grounds in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Xinhua) September 03, 2021

Photo taken on Sept. 1, 2021 shows falcons up for sale at the Saudi Falcons Club Grounds in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The international falcon breeders auction, which will run from August 5th until September 5th, is being organized by the Saudi Falcons Club with the participation of top falconers from around the world. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

