People visit Royal Saudi Air Force Museum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
(Xinhua) 15:41, August 21, 2021
Children visit the Royal Saudi Air Force Museum, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 20, 2021. The Royal Saudi Air Force Museum presents the history of the Royal Saudi Air Force from its establishment in the 1920s to the present day. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)
