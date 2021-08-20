'Automania' exhibition held at Museum of Modern Art in New York

August 20, 2021

People look at the Jaguar E-Type Roadster made in 1963 at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York, the United States, Aug. 18, 2021. "Automania", an exhibition at New York's MoMA, explores the impact of cars on human's lives through more than 10 physical cars, advertising posters and production videos. (Photo: China News Service/Liao Pan)

