Archaeological achievements unearthed in Guangzhou debut at National Museum of China
(Ecns.cn) 14:20, August 12, 2021
People visit the ancient silk shroud displayed at the National Museum of China in Beijing, China, August 11, 2021. The intact shroud belongs to Emperor Zhao Mo, the second ruler of the Nanyue kingdom from 137 BC to 124 BC. (Photo: China News Service/ Tian Yuhao)
A total of 330 sets of cultural relics from the Qin Dynasty (221BC-206BC) and Han Dynasty (206BC-AD220) which were excavated in South China’s Guangzhou were on display at an archaeological achievement exhibition at the National Museum of China.
Photos
