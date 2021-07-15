People visit exhibition of dinosaurs at museum in Israel

Xinhua) 11:17, July 15, 2021

A girl visits an exhibition of dinosaurs at Madatech, Israel's National Museum of Science, Technology and Space, in the northern Israeli city of Haifa, July 13, 2021. (Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua)

