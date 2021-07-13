People with visual impairments, dyslexia visit Tel Aviv Museum of Art

Xinhua) 12:24, July 13, 2021

People with visual impairments and people with dyslexia visit the Tel Aviv Museum of Art in Tel Aviv, Israel, on July 11, 2021. A special meeting was held on July 11 at the Tel Aviv Museum of Art. Some exhibits selected from the museum's collection were displayed and made accessible to the visually impaired by various means including tactile graphics, audio description and Braille. (Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua)

