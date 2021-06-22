Chinese premier congratulates Israeli new PM on assuming office

Israel's new Prime Minister Naftali Bennett attends the first cabinet meeting of the new coalition government in Jerusalem on June 13, 2021. (JINI via Xinhua)

BEIJING, June 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Monday sent a congratulatory message to Naftali Bennett on his assuming office as Israel's prime minister.

In his message, Li said that in recent years, China-Israel relations have been developing steadily, and practical cooperation in various fields has been continuously promoted.

The Chinese government attaches great importance to its relations with Israel, said Li, noting that China stands ready to enhance mutually beneficial cooperation with Israel, expand friendly exchanges at all levels, and push for greater development of the China-Israel innovative comprehensive partnership.

