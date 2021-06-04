Biden administration reaffirms commitment to Israel's security

Combo photo of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) and Israeli Defense Minister Benjamin Gantz. (Xinhua)

The White House noted that U.S. policy would not change given a different leadership in Israel.

WASHINGTON, June 3 (Xinhua) -- Senior U.S. officials met with visiting Israeli Defense Minister Benjamin Gantz on Thursday, reaffirming U.S. commitment to Israel's security.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Gantz discussed the U.S.-Israel partnership and U.S. ironclad commitment to Israel's security, according to a readout issued by the State Department.

"The Secretary reiterated the importance of promoting peace and security for Israelis and Palestinians alike and support for Israel's right to defend itself," it added.

Blinken also underscored the importance of humanitarian assistance and relief and recovery efforts in Gaza.

"As far as Gaza concerned, we do look for stability and prosperity for everybody," Gantz told reporters before their meeting.

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan met with Gantz separately on the same day.

Gantz's visit came as Israel's opposition reached a deal to form a coalition government that would end the 12-year rule of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The White House noted on Thursday that U.S. policy would not change given a different leadership in Israel.

"We will leave ... the politics and the determination about political formation in Israel up to the parties there," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a daily briefing. "Israel will remain an important strategic partner, one where we have an abiding security relationship, and that will continue."

