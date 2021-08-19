Selfie-stick shaped ancient horsewhip holder goes viral

Ecns.cn) 16:01, August 19, 2021

In this combo photo, the upper part shows the bronze horsewhip holder with the beast-face pattern from the Shang dynasty (1600 BC-1046 BC), and the lower part shows a selfie stick, in Taiyuan, North China's Shanxi Province, August 18, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Yun)

The bronze horsewhip holder with the beast-face pattern, an ancient harness displayed at the Shanxi Museum, has gone viral online because it shapes like a "selfie stick", attracting a lot of people.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)