Selfie-stick shaped ancient horsewhip holder goes viral
(Ecns.cn) 16:01, August 19, 2021
In this combo photo, the upper part shows the bronze horsewhip holder with the beast-face pattern from the Shang dynasty (1600 BC-1046 BC), and the lower part shows a selfie stick, in Taiyuan, North China's Shanxi Province, August 18, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Yun)
The bronze horsewhip holder with the beast-face pattern, an ancient harness displayed at the Shanxi Museum, has gone viral online because it shapes like a "selfie stick", attracting a lot of people.
