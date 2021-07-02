China's automaker Hongqi opens 1st sales center in Riyadh

RIYADH, July 1 (Xinhua) -- China's famous automaker Hongqi has inaugurated its first center for sales and exhibitions in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.

The opening ceremony of the center on Wednesday attracted a large number of Saudi participants, who are curious to see the latest models of the China-made luxury cars.

This center marks the official completion of the company's strategic sales network that includes three major Saudi cities of Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam.

Ma Zhenduo, general manager of Hongqi's Middle East division, said Hongqi's luxury models, such as H9, are among the most popular products in Saudi Arabia.

Many Saudi consumers look forward to seeing Hongqi electric vehicles in the Saudi market as soon as possible, said Ma.

"The market in the Middle East is key for Hongqi. And the Saudi market is crucial in the region," Ma added.

"The sales have exceeded all our expectations across all the models," said Mohammed Abduljawad, chairman of Universal Motors Agencies, a local car dealer that cooperates with Hongqi.

Famous for its line of luxury cars, Hongqi is a division of the China FAW Group, a Chinese auto manufacturing giant which produced China's first automobiles in 1956.

