Home>>
Saudi unveils pavilion at Venice Biennale Exhibition
(Xinhua) 11:22, May 26, 2021
Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdulla bin Farhan and other dignitaries during the opening of the Saudi Pavilion in Venice, Italy on May 21, 2021.(Xinhua/Saudi Ministry of Culture)
RIYADH, May 22 (Xinhua) -- Saudi Arabian Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan inaugurated on Friday the kingdom's pavilion at the 17th International Architecture Exhibition of the Venice Biennale, according to a press release by the Saudi ministry of culture.
Themed "How will we live together?," the exhibition is held in the Italian city of Venice and open to the public from May 22 through Nov. 21.
(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Saudi Arabia to impose institutional quarantine on arriving passengers
- “Nice people, great government”: Xinjiang in the eyes of Saudi Arabian and Palestinian ambassadors
- Saudi Arabia 'completely rejects' U.S. report on Khashoggi murder
- Saudi Arabia, Qatar to reopen land, air, sea borders: Kuwaiti FM
- UNAOC chief condemns attack at ceremony of French consulate in Saudi Arabia
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.