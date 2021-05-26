Saudi unveils pavilion at Venice Biennale Exhibition

Xinhua) 11:22, May 26, 2021

Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdulla bin Farhan and other dignitaries during the opening of the Saudi Pavilion in Venice, Italy on May 21, 2021.(Xinhua/Saudi Ministry of Culture)

RIYADH, May 22 (Xinhua) -- Saudi Arabian Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan inaugurated on Friday the kingdom's pavilion at the 17th International Architecture Exhibition of the Venice Biennale, according to a press release by the Saudi ministry of culture.

Themed "How will we live together?," the exhibition is held in the Italian city of Venice and open to the public from May 22 through Nov. 21.

