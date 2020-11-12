UNAOC chief condemns attack at ceremony of French consulate in Saudi Arabia

UNITED NATIONS, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- Miguel Moratinos, the high representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), on Wednesday strongly condemned the "cowardly attack" that wounded at least three people during a ceremony organized by the French consulate at a cemetery in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The high representative stressed in a press statement that such terrorist acts "are utterly unjustifiable and should not dissuade us from working together to promote mutual respect and understanding among diverse cultures, ethnicities, religions, and faiths."

On behalf of UNAOC, the high representative extended his heartfelt condolences to the victims and their families and wished them a speedy recovery.

The event was organized to commemorate Remembrance Day, marking the 102nd anniversary of the armistice signed by Germany and Allied countries to end the First World War.