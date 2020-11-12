Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Nov 12, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

UNAOC chief condemns attack at ceremony of French consulate in Saudi Arabia

(Xinhua)    11:19, November 12, 2020

UNITED NATIONS, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- Miguel Moratinos, the high representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), on Wednesday strongly condemned the "cowardly attack" that wounded at least three people during a ceremony organized by the French consulate at a cemetery in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The high representative stressed in a press statement that such terrorist acts "are utterly unjustifiable and should not dissuade us from working together to promote mutual respect and understanding among diverse cultures, ethnicities, religions, and faiths."

On behalf of UNAOC, the high representative extended his heartfelt condolences to the victims and their families and wished them a speedy recovery.

The event was organized to commemorate Remembrance Day, marking the 102nd anniversary of the armistice signed by Germany and Allied countries to end the First World War.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York