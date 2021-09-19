Home>>
Italian Air Force holds airshow to mark 60th anniversary of Frecce Tricolori
(Xinhua) 09:43, September 19, 2021
The Italian Frecce Tricolori aerobatic squad performs during an airshow in Rivolto, Italy, on Sept. 18, 2021. The Italian Air Force held the airshow to mark the 60th anniversary of the Frecce Tricolori here on Saturday. (Str/Xinhua)
