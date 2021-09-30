Highlights of 2nd day of Airshow China 2021: eye-catching air&ground equipment

Ecns.cn) 14:00, September 30, 2021

An amphibious transport vehicle "Horizon" is showcased during the 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in the southern Chinese city of Zhuhai, Guangdong Province, Sept. 29, 2021. (China News Service/Chen Jimin)

The 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, also known as Airshow China 2021, opened at the Zhuhai International Air Show Center on Sept. 28 and will last till Oct. 3. Spectators will be able to appreciate cutting-edge products and world first-class achievements as well as stunning aviation performances. Dynamic demonstrations of ground equipment are the highlights during the six-day event.

