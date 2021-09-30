Home>>
Unmanned devices displayed at Airshow China 2021
(Xinhua) 14:48, September 30, 2021
Photo taken on Sept. 29, 2021 shows an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) displayed at the 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, or Airshow China 2021, in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)
