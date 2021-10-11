Xinjiang Military Command holds live-fire training

China Military Online) 10:25, October 11, 2021

A vehicle-mounted rocket launcher attached to an artillery contingent of a regiment under the PLA Xinjiang Military Command fires at mock targets during a round-the-clock live-fire training exercise on September 30, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Huang Feihao)

