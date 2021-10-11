Home>>
Xinjiang Military Command holds live-fire training
(China Military Online) 10:25, October 11, 2021
A vehicle-mounted rocket launcher attached to an artillery contingent of a regiment under the PLA Xinjiang Military Command fires at mock targets during a round-the-clock live-fire training exercise on September 30, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Huang Feihao)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Bayi Aerobatics Team performs aerobatic stunts in Airshow China 2021
- Picturesque autumn scenery in Xinjiang
- Xinjiang fosters featured industries, brings wealth to local people
- Young lady from Xinjiang presents Atlas silk to the world through her wholehearted endorsement
- Howitzers fire at targets in live-fire exercise
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.