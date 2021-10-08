Young lady from Xinjiang presents Atlas silk to the world through her wholehearted endorsement

People's Daily Online) 14:38, October 08, 2021

Buwizorihan Metrozi works as a guide at an Atlas silk company in Hetian, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. She is responsible for showcasing Atlas-making crafts to visiting tourists. In her hometown of Jiya township there are many families dedicated to the production of Atlas silk, a tradition that has been carried on from generation to generation.

Clothes made of Atlas silk feature a soft texture and bright colors. The tie-dyeing techniques that are involved in the process for making the silk have been inscribed into China's list of national intangible cultural heritage.

The young lady has had a thing for Atlas silk since she was a child, and later was recommended by the village committee to work in the local company, which has since brought her much happiness. She later decided to make videos about Atlas products with the intention of posting them on Douyin, a popular video-sharing platform. At present, she has more than 10,000 followers on the platform. No wonder she stated in her videos with a sense of pride, "Atlas has my endorsement.”

