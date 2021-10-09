Languages

Saturday, October 09, 2021

Picturesque autumn scenery in Xinjiang

(Ecns.cn) 09:37, October 09, 2021

Photo taken on Oct. 7, 2021 shows white birches and pine trees decorate Burqin County in Xinjiang Autonomous region, like a natural oil painting on the land. The county has welcomed the most beautiful season of the year.（Photo：China News Service/Liu Shihe）


