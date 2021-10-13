Chinese military releases peacekeeping promotional video

China Military Online) 09:13, October 13, 2021

October 25th this year marks the 50th anniversary of the restoration of the lawful seat of the People's Republic of China in the United Nations, on the occasion of which the Chinese PLA rolls out a peacekeeping promotional video For Peace to demonstrate its resolve to serve the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, its efforts to uphold the multilateralism and its important contributions to the world peace.

