Air-cushioned landing craft maneuvers at high speed

China Military Online) 11:28, September 29, 2021

An air-cushioned landing craft attached to a naval landing ship flotilla under the PLA Southern Theater Command maneuvers at high speed during a realistic combat training exercise on September 16, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Jia)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)