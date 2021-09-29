Home>>
Air-cushioned landing craft maneuvers at high speed
(China Military Online) 11:28, September 29, 2021
An air-cushioned landing craft attached to a naval landing ship flotilla under the PLA Southern Theater Command maneuvers at high speed during a realistic combat training exercise on September 16, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Jia)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.