Home>>
Armored elements train in force-on-force exercise
(China Military Online) 13:55, September 23, 2021
Three tracked rocket launcher systems attached to a brigade under the PLA 82nd Group Army fire at mock targets during a force-on-force live-fire exercise held in the Gobi desert on September 3, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Jianting)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Bumper harvest presents a magnificent scene of terraced rice paddies in SW China's Luzhou city
- In pics: life of Siberian tigers in NE China's breeding center
- Explore wonderland created by an alpine lake cluster in SW China's Yunnan
- In pics: Museums across China unveil creative and culturally-inspired mooncakes
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.