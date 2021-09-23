Armored elements train in force-on-force exercise

China Military Online) 13:55, September 23, 2021

Three tracked rocket launcher systems attached to a brigade under the PLA 82nd Group Army fire at mock targets during a force-on-force live-fire exercise held in the Gobi desert on September 3, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Jianting)

