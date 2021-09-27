Languages

Monday, September 27, 2021

Army helicopters coordinate with naval landing ships in joint training

(China Military Online) 08:39, September 27, 2021

A Mi-171 transport helicopter performs flight mission above the landing ship Lushan (Hull 942) during a maritime coordinated training exercise in early September, 2021. The exercise was carried out by an army aviation brigade and a naval landing ship flotilla under the PLA Eastern Theater Command. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Huanpeng)


