Fighter jets get ready for midnight flight

China Military Online) 09:40, October 15, 2021

Two fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command get in position to take off during a midnight flight training exercise on September 26, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Guoyun)

