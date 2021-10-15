Home>>
Fighter jets get ready for midnight flight
(China Military Online) 09:40, October 15, 2021
Two fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command get in position to take off during a midnight flight training exercise on September 26, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Guoyun)
