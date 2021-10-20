Home>>
Naval aviation troops conduct live-fire training exercise
(China Military Online) 08:38, October 20, 2021
Two fighter jets attached to a naval aviation brigade under the PLA Eastern Theater Command taxi in close formation on the runway to get ready for a live-fire training exercise on September 15, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhao Ningning)
