Naval aviation troops conduct live-fire training exercise

China Military Online) 08:38, October 20, 2021

Two fighter jets attached to a naval aviation brigade under the PLA Eastern Theater Command taxi in close formation on the runway to get ready for a live-fire training exercise on September 15, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhao Ningning)

