MBT convoy maneuvers for live-fire training

China Military Online) 08:52, October 19, 2021

A main battle tank (MBT) attached to a combined-arms regiment under the PLA Xinjiang Military Command fires its main gun at mock targets during a live-fire training exercise on September 27, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Chen Ming)

