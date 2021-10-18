Intangible cultural heritage exhibition opens in NW China’s Xinjiang

An intangible cultural heritage exhibition kicked off at the Xinjiang Art Museum in Urumqi, capital of northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on Oct. 14.

Art performance at the opening ceremony. (People’s Daily Online/Han Ting)

The six-day exhibition plans to showcase 209 masterpieces of representative intangible cultural heritage from 19 provinces and cities that have been paired up to assist Xinjiang, as well as 14 cities and prefectures across the region.

The event also features an “online exhibition” and offline activities. Nearly 100 representative inheritors of intangible cultural heritage were also invited to the event.

Art performance at the opening ceremony. (People’s Daily Online/Han Ting)

The exhibition is being co-hosted by China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the People’s Government of Xinjiang.

So far, Xinjiang has three items on the UNESCO representative list of intangible cultural heritage, 94 items on the national representative list, and 315 items on the autonomous-region list.

Lion dance performance at the opening ceremony. (People’s Daily Online/Li Long)

Art performance at the opening ceremony. (People’s Daily Online/Han Ting)

The exhibition hall of the Aksu Prefecture of Xinjiang. (People’s Daily Online/Han Ting)

