PLA Western Theater Command’s fighter jets engage in flight training

China Military Online) 13:44, October 26, 2021

A fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Western Theater Command takes off for a flight training exercise on October 10, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhao Dian)

