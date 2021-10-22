Home>>
Vehicle-mounted howitzers in tactical training
(China Military Online) 09:13, October 22, 2021
A vehicle-mounted howitzer attached to an artillery element under the PLA Xinjiang Military Command rumbles through the desert to the designated area for tactical training on October 11, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Chen Ming)
Photos
